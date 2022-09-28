ENERGY and employment was the focus of federal Hunter MP Dan Repacholi's maiden speech to parliament Tuesday afternoon.
The speech was meant to be delivered on September 12 and was rescheduled along with parliament following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Mr Repacholi was elected in this year's May Federal election replacing longterm member Labor's Joel Fitzgibbon.
In his speech, Mr Repacholi talked the parliament through his journey from being a 15-year-old apprentice fitter and turner in Victoria, to the Australian Labor Party's representative in the Hunter.
He touched on his time as an Olympic pistol shooter, his seven years spent working at Yancoal's Mount Thorley Warkworth open-cut coal mine, and manager role at a Singleton engineering shop.
With an electorate of more than 10,000 square kilometres - stretching from Wyee in the south-east to past Denman in the north-west - Mr Repacholi attempted to cover the region's "dynamic" interests in his speech.
"At the moment, our traditional industries such as mining, energy, horse studs, farming and tourism are doing well," Mr Repacholi said.
"As I stand here today, the export market for coal is as strong as it has ever been. For as long as that continues, and it will continue for years to come - I will make sure the Hunter remains at the forefront of supplying coal to the world.
"I'm proud to be a former coal miner, I'm bloody proud of my electorate's mining history, and I'm proud to be mates with many people who work in the pits.
"We need jobs that are well-paid, secure and aren't dominated by dodgy labour hire arrangements.
"Same job, same pay. It's simple."
Mr Repacholi addressed the parliament on a range of topics such as an Indigenous Voice to parliament, a national anti-corruption commission, health care and the legacy of his predecessor Joel Fitzgibbon.
Mr Repacholi finished his address with thanks to his wife, Alex, and daughters Zoe and Asha.
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.