Rain on Wednesday night and Thursday morning certainly turned some parts of showground to mud but the pavilions were full of colourful artworks, flowers, cakes and handicrafts and the poultry, dairy and beef exhibitors were back keen for the Singleton Show competitions.
Gravel was required to ensure the livestock carriers could arrive and leave as needed but for the most part day one of the show went ahead as planned.
Unfortunately just as the official part of the day was about to start the rain began to fall cancelling all but the live music and fireworks on Friday night.
In a major change to the show's schedule the opening and the announcement of the 2022 Singleton Show Young Woman was moved to early Friday evening from Saturday afternoon.
Northern Agricultural Association (NAA) president David Williams said despite the problems with the weather the committee thought the new program was a success.
"It hasn't been an easy show to run given the ongoing wet weather but after being cancelled for two years due to COVID-19 we are pleased to see its return and we want to thank the community, exhibitors and our sponsors for all their support," he said.
Saturday afternoon provided the best weather for the event and the post splitting, wife carrying FMX Kaos Freestyle Team, and children entertainers Bluey & Bingo proved popular.
The Northern Agricultural Association that runs the Singleton Show is, like all other shows, reliant on its volunteers.
Many have been members of the NAA for decades and attended more shows than they wish to count but for them every show has special memories and as this year's event says loud and clear the show must go on.
And so it did with the announcement of three new honorary life members Val Smith, Fay Gray and Peter Horne.
The trio have been involved in the show in various ways for many years. Mrs Smith is treasurer of the NAA Ladies Committee and chief steward of the needlework section.
She joined the Ladies Committee in 1992 and at this year's show was keen to talk about the refurbishment of the display cabinets in that pavilion.
"The judges this year commented on our display cabinets that David Hiscox has refurbished as they look wonderful thanks to his work," she said.
"Overall the entries in the craft pavilion hasn't been too bad given the fact we haven't had a show for two years.
"We will need to encourage more children's entries but overall we were very happy with the response."
Mrs Gray has been a dedicated chief steward for the arts and photography sections for many years.
From organising judges to inspirational ideas for themes for the competitions Mrs Gray has been keen to see the section grow and showcase local talents especially among our younger residents.
Mr Horne described his role as being a 'rousabout' helping out wherever required from running the Bistro bar to helping in the Bistro itself to arranging gear in main arena and sorting out other logistical issues.
This year's Singleton Show Young Woman was 20-year-old Olivia Lambkin.
Olivia is currently study business through TAFE while working on her family's dairyfarm at Broke. She hopes to study a Cert 4 in agriculture through Tocal College.
In addition to winning the Young Woman award Olivia also won the AgShow dairy junior judging which means she can compete in the NSW finals of this event at next year's Sydney Royal Easter Show.
Among the successful exhibitors at the show was 11-year-old Luke Thurlow whose work was awarded the champion youth and children exhibit.
His messenger bag was so impressive that it was shown in the display of excellence in the handicraft section of the pavilion. Luke is home-schooled and his work was part of his studies in art and technology. He also won ribbons for his jewellery entries.
"I made the bag because I really like Harry Potter. It is made from jeans and a Marauder Map fabric," he said.
He and his twin brother Max, who entered a painting, are first time exhibitors at the show.
