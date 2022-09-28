The Singleton Argus
Singleton Show success: Dedicated volunteers recognised, Singleton Show Young Woman crowned and plenty of winners in show competitions

By Louise Nichols
September 28 2022 - 4:00pm
Judge Monique Estrada with junior placegetters in the ASC beef cattle junior judging Charlotte Holland, Lucy Taylor and Sophie Taylor.

Rain on Wednesday night and Thursday morning certainly turned some parts of showground to mud but the pavilions were full of colourful artworks, flowers, cakes and handicrafts and the poultry, dairy and beef exhibitors were back keen for the Singleton Show competitions.

