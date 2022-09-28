Want to learn more about growing your own food from local gardeners?
Well you have an opportunity to visit nine Singleton district gardens and have a chat to their owners about their successes and also the failures with producing veggies, fruit and other edibles.
Talk compost, worm farms, wicking beds, seed collecting, permaculture, companion planting, using chickens and sheep and all things organic. The day is all about growing local food.
Slow Food Singleton will be hosting an Edible Garden Trail on Sunday, October 16 from 10:00am to 4:00pm.
This is a first for the group, who gained national attention last month, when they won the 2022 Resource Recovery and Waste Management category at the Keep Australia Beautiful Sustainable Communities Tidy Towns national awards for their citrus rescue initiative.
From rescuing citrus the group have now turned their attention to organising the Edible Food Trail where participants have the opportunity to visit nine local gardens.
Founded in Italy the Slow Food philosophy envisions a world in which all people can access and enjoy food that is good for them, good for those who grow it and good for the planet.
The Slow Food approach is based on a concept of food that is defined by three interconnected principles: good, clean and fair.
It has been a challenging growing year with floods in March and again in July and continued wet weather into spring.
The trail gardens have a variety of veggies and berries growing including potatoes, broccoli, strawberries and garlic. Summer plantings are underway with tomatoes and leafy greens.
Participants will also have the opportunity to see different garden designs and see how the growers control pests and diseases including fruit flies.
Choose the gardens that you want to visit and make your own itinerary for the day. Addresses and details will be sent to you once you purchase a ticket. At the Singleton Community garden refreshments will be available from 10:00am.
TICKETS DETAILS
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
