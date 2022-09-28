The Singleton Argus
Benjamin Singleton's many descendants will gather in town this weekend for a family reunion

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
September 28 2022 - 5:00pm
Hannah Singleton (sister to Benjamin) and her husband James Bellamy.

The descendants of explorer and early settler farmer Benjamin Singleton will gather in town for a family reunion this weekend October 1-2.

