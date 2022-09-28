The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Junior judging for fleece, grains and meat sheep

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated September 29 2022 - 10:50pm, first published September 28 2022 - 10:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merriwa Show over judge, Peter Hogan, with U15s successful competitors and Group final winners, Jaslin Boyd, Kylie Fairfull, and Michelle Fairall.
Merriwa Show Youth Judges competition over judges, James Munro, "Gundibri", Trevor Pike, Kars Springs, and Peter Hogan, Merriwa.
Group 3 Young Judges placegetters, Alister and his sister, Kylie Fairfull, Merriwa, winner of the Merino and Grains events, and Michelle Fairall, winner of the Fleece section.

A number of schools travelled to Merriwa Show for the staging of the NSW AgShows junior judging competitions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.