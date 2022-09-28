Junior judging for fleece, grains and meat sheep

A number of schools travelled to Merriwa Show for the staging of the NSW AgShows junior judging competitions.
Formerly known as the NSW Agricultural Societies Council the organisation run the state junior judging and paraders competition as well as the NSW Young Woman Competition that has replaced the showgirl competition.
State finals of these competitions will be held at next year's Sydney Royal Show.
At this year's Merriwa show the group 3 finals were held for the junior judging of Merinos, grains and fleeces.
These sections were won by Kylie Fairfull, "Kruivale", Merriwa, winner of the Merino and Grains events, and Michelle Fairall, Tamworth, winner of the Fleece section.
In the judging of the meat sheep Group final ribbon winners, Jaslin Boyd, Singleton, Kylie Fairfull, Merriwa and Michelle Fairall, Tamworth.
Merriwa Show Youth Judges Competition over judges were James Munro, "Gundibri", Trevor Pike, "Bulla Gully", Kars Springs, and Peter Hogan, "Hebuterne", Merriwa.
