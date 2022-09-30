For Merriwa high school student Tahli Gleeson it has been a busy month what with finishing year 12 and then attending the 2022 NSW Training Awards in Sydney.
The 17-year-old who is a student at Merriwa Central School the trip to Sydney was very worthwhile as she received the top award for the NSW school based apprentice/trainee of the Year.
She undertook the traineeship as part of her Primary Industries certificate in agriculture during the last two years at high school.
The traineeship was through Hunter Local Lands Services (LLS) based at Merriwa with her direct supervisor being Maria Cameron, Senior Land Services Officer, with Hunter LLS.
This was the first time Hunter LLS had employed someone through a school based traineeship.
Tahli thanked her employer Hunter Local Land Services and her direct supervisor Maria Cameron who she said provided me with an incredible work experience and supported me throughout this entire journey.
"I am so excited to see where this journey takes me and take advantage of the opportunities that will unfold," she said.
The traineeship over two years involved 800 hours at Hunter LLS where she worked on various programs including property mapping and planning, regenerative agriculture and the paddocks between the years.
"What I liked about the traineeship was putting what I learnt at school into practice," she said.
"It showed me the practical side of agriculture and different management like regenerative practices."
Already keen on all things agriculture having growing up in a farming community she has now set her sights on study at the University of New England at Armidale undertaking either a Bachelor of Agriculture or Animal Science.
Her aim one day is to return to work for Hunter LLS. But before then she will be interviewed as part of the national traineeship awards in November.
She was part of the LLS team at the Singleton pasture field day where farmers were keen to learn about flood recovery in their pastures, how to best graze pastures, silage making and animal health.
The field day was held on Kyle Ropa's Hunter River irrigation farm and he told attendees the paddock they were standing in was under more than one metre of water in the July flood.
"We had sown lucerne two weeks before the flood in the adjoining paddock and it was all lost but the pasture trial site was sown in June and survived," he said.
With knee high ryegrass and other pastures the paddock looked fabulous on the day and showed no signs of any flood damage.
With more rain predicted grazing advice and when to make silage with topics of much interest.
One of the speakers at the day was Taree based agronomist Josh Hack, Ag Farming Systems, who spoke about ryegrass - perennial and Italian and how best to manage each variety to provide the highest value of production.
He said grazing management was vital to ensure ryegrass could produce through the spring and into summer.
His message was about not letting the grass go past canopy closure as it would reduce future growth.
"Either graze and make silage so the ryegrass maintains optimum production. Sometimes this is hard given the weather and rotational grazing systems can mean stock are removed too early but keeping this grass to a residue of four to six centimetres is important for ongoing quality feed production," he said.
"We are seeing some ryegrass get too tall and that overshadows the plants new growth and lessens both the quality and amount of future production."
Hunter LLS, Taree senior agronomist Peter Beale spoke about fertiliser use on high performance pastures.
With prices for urea now double what they were around 12 months he said it was still a good financial investment to apply nitrogen to pastures.
"Given the price of milk and boost to pastures from fertilisers it makes good economic sense to apply fertilisers to your pastures," he said.
He said 50kg/ha of nitrogen provided moisture levels were good could produce 1200kg/dry matter/ha.
And that could be produced in 10-12 days given current weather conditions, he said.
"The feed produced from spending $163/ha on urea would be cheaper than buying lucerne or grain," he said.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.