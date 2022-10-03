Kyle Herbert is the Supervisor for Erin and Kerrie and has thoroughly enjoyed supporting and working with them both. "We want to attract the right people, retain the right people, and develop the right people and we also want to be pioneers for change within our industry. We've absolutely nailed it with both Erin and Kerrie," she said. "They were offered the job due to their merits, and they've done, and are continuing to do, an excellent job." All Certificate III Mechanical apprentices within Morgan Engineering are able to pursueCertificate IV CNC Programming which provides them with the required qualifications to further advance their career.