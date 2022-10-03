The Singleton Argus
Morgan Engineering committed to leading the way in their industry for gender diversity in the workplace

Updated October 3 2022 - 12:38am, first published 12:37am
The first female apprentice at Morgan Engineering Erin Burns. Picture supplied.

Local mining services company Morgan Engineering is taking the first steps to achieve greater female participation in its workforce.

