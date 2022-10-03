Local mining services company Morgan Engineering is taking the first steps to achieve greater female participation in its workforce.
Engineering as a profession in Australia is heavily weighted towards men - only 12 per cent of women make up the Australian engineering workforce and only 16 per cent of students studying engineering are female.
Despite education and communication campaigns encouraging STEM in females and engineering as an education option beyond school, the take-up has not increased significantly.
Morgan Engineering based at McDougalls Hill has now tackled this issue head on and has committed to leading the way in their industry for gender diversity in the workplace.
They are working to break the stigma by actively providing women with the opportunity to gain practical experience in engineering whilst gaining their trade certificate through RTO Gimbal Training.
Within the past year, the company has hired two female apprentices who are both undertaking their Certificate III Engineering - Mechanical.
Erin Burns was employed first in February of this year, with Kerrie Jackson following close behind. The comapny's general manager, Jeremy Brett, said that up until last year, the company had no female trade assistants, store persons, or apprentices.
"Since hiring two female trade assistants our company has been on an upward trajectory of growth and has been keeping diversity at the forefront of our minds," Mr Brett said.
"We've had internal conversations about the importance of diversity and acceptance in our cultural journey discussions. To align with our Cultural Commitment Charter, it was a natural decision to employ the best candidates for both value alignment and cultural fit."
Erin Burns has been working for the company as an apprentice now for seven months and said she is thankful to find a business that not only supports but encourages diversity in the workplace.
"Working within the engineering industry is always something I've wanted to do, but didn't know how to go about it or if it was even possible. I was lucky enough that the available role at Morgan Engineering came up at the right time and I decided to go for it. They've been able to facilitate this opportunity for me which I'm so grateful for," Erin said.
Kyle Herbert is the Supervisor for Erin and Kerrie and has thoroughly enjoyed supporting and working with them both. "We want to attract the right people, retain the right people, and develop the right people and we also want to be pioneers for change within our industry. We've absolutely nailed it with both Erin and Kerrie," she said. "They were offered the job due to their merits, and they've done, and are continuing to do, an excellent job." All Certificate III Mechanical apprentices within Morgan Engineering are able to pursueCertificate IV CNC Programming which provides them with the required qualifications to further advance their career.
