A charity bike ride from Tumut to Bulga in memory of two mates has raised more than $50,000 for the Mark Hughes Foundation that funds brain cancer research.
The value of donations received has stunned the organisers who were hoping to raise $10,000.
"We have been blown away with the support for the event and the funds raised more than $52,000 which is simply amazing," said Samantha Harris one of the organisers.
"And it was fabulous to have Mark Hughes at Bulga when the riders arrived - that was a special moment for all of us.
"Now we are planning our next event given the success of our inaugural ride."
The idea for the bike ride came from Brad Bates, he is a member of the Kurri Mongrels Riding Group, who worked with Samantha's father Dale Harris and Mick Ford at Mt Owen coal mine near Singleton.
Both Mr Harris and Mr Ford died from brain cancer and motivation for the ride was to support the Mark Hughes Foundation (MHF) is a charity formed in Newcastle by Mark and Kirralee Hughes following Mark's diagnosis with Brain Cancer in 2013.
The Foundation's mission is to raise much needed funds for research, to create awareness and support brain cancer patients and their families.
Mr Ford came originally from Tumut and died six years ago and Mr Harris was a Bulga local who died two years ago aged 61, said Ms Harris.
"The trip from Tumut to Bulga was the link between these two mates and thus the name of the fundraiser Ridin' 4 Mates," she said.
The weather was pretty kind although one day the rainfall was significant requiring a detour due to flooding.
"But really it was a fantastic trip and we can't thanks our supporters, families and sponsors enough," Ms Harris said.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
