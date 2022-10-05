The Coalfields Cup Cricket Competition is scheduled to start this weekend.
Last year's joint premiers Mulbring have withdrawn from the competition to move into the Maitland District competition in a joint venture with Kurri-Weston. Singleton heavyweights Valley have joined forces with JPC, reducing the competition from ten sides to eight.
In a very disruptive season with weather last year, more than fifty percent of matches were abandoned.
The plan for the upcoming season will be to play two full rounds of forty over cricket, with a four week T20 series to be played during the summer holiday period.
With teams busy recruiting and retaining players in the off-season, here is a sneak preview of what to expect this season:
Last Season: 3rd, beaten preliminary finalists due to wash out.
Captain: Joey Main
Premierships: Twelve (1930-31, joint 1991-92, 1995-96, 1997-98, 1998-99, 2001-02, 2006-07, 2009-10, joint 2012-13, joint 2013-14, 2014-15, 2020-21 [Coalfields Cup]).
Gains: Nil.
Losses: Nil.
Strongest Line-Up: Jason Orr, Pete Brennan, Elliot Gyler, Ben Fairlie, Joey Main, Rob Drage, Joey Millington, Joey Barber, Zac Kronholm, Nic Siers, Scott Miller, Billy Orr.
Prediction: 1st
Last Season: 4th, beaten semi-finalists
Captain: Blake Cook
Premierships: Seven (1993-94, 2004-05, 2009-10, 2012-13, 2013-14, 2015-16, 2016-17)
Gains: Ashley Borg (JPC), Corey Martin (JPC), Lucas Gentle.
Losses: Nil.
Strongest Line-Up: Blake Cook, Chris Unicomb, Steve Unicomb, Bayden Mulholland, Clint Harman, Jarrod Campbell, Daniel Tracey, Gavin Wake, Mark Unicomb, Nathan Stapleford, Warren Gillespie, Troy Bowditch.
Prediction: 2nd
Last Season: 10th
Captain: Anthony Bailey
Premierships: Six (1992-93, 1994-95, 1995-96, 2000-01, 2011-12, 2014-15)
Gains: Nil.
Losses: Nil.
Strongest Line-Up: Cooper Bailey, Kyle Bailey, Anthony Bailey, Ethan Newman, Clancy Cameron, Jack Land, Daniel Higgins, Patrick Fitzgerald, Ollie Gunn, Cael Smith, Jack Turner, Drew Nelson, Spencer Brien.
Prediction: 8th
Last Season: Minor/Joint Premiers
Captain: Joey Butler
Premierships: Five (2004-05, 2007-08, joint 2013-14, 2020-21, joint 2021-22[Coalfields Cup]).
Gains: Alex Walkling (Tamworth).
Losses: Greg Andrews (year off), Darren Holz (year off), Nathan Holz (LMS), Cliff Newling (retired).
Strongest Line-Up: Joey Butler, Mark Bercini, Reuben Andrews, Josh Dagg, Darren Thomson, Jace Lawson, Brent Watson, David Condran, Patrick Andrews, Will Regan, Alex Walkling, Connor Thomson.
Prediction: 3rd
Last Season: 8th
Captain: Jackson Cox
Premierships: Seven (1996-97, 1997-98, 1998-99, 1999-00, 2001-02, 2018-19, 2020-21).
Gains:
Losses:
Strongest Line-Up: Brad Cox, Pat Deniss, Jackson Cox, Jake Mackaway, Abe Jones, Hugh Smith, Danuel Bell, Dan Oldknow, Jack Shade, Barton Jones, Mason Knodler.
Prediction: 6th
Last Season: 9th
Captain: Luke Sweeney
Premierships: Seven (1970-71, 1972-73, 1973-74, 1977-78, 1979-80, 1980-81, 1983-84).
Gains: Kaiden Howson (Charlestown), Mark Crowfoot (returning), Scott Bendeich (returning), Josh Cameron (returning), Jake Harvey (Central Coast).
Losses: Matt Metcalf (Kurri Kookaburras), Dane Grills (year off).
Strongest Line-Up: Karandeep Maramreddy, Jake Harvey, Fletcher Sharpe, Mark Crowfoot, Scott Bendeich, Matt Hopley, Luke Sweeney, Josh Cameron, Ben Duncan, James Collins, Ben Read, Kaiden Howson.
Prediction: 7th
Last Season: 5th, beaten semi-finalists due to wash out
Captain: Isaac Barry
Premierships: Seven (2002-03, 2003-04, 2005-06, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2010-11, 2017-18)
Gains: Nil
Losses: Hayden Moorcroft (injury)
Strongest Line-Up: Issac Barry, Shane Givney, Jacob Carey, Daniel Storey, Luke Dempster, Kye Dann, Tristan Muir, Brandon Carman, Liam Storey, Josh Harvey, Troy Barnett, Daniel Hayes.
Prediction: 5th
Last Season: 6th, beaten qualifying semi-finalists due to washout.
Captain: Andrew Fensom
Premierships: Thirteen as Wentworth Hotel (1958-59, 1962-63, 1966-67, 1967-68, 1968-69, 1969-70, 1982-83, 1984-85, 1985-86, 1989-90, 1990-91, joint 1991-92, 1996-97).
Gains: Drew Olsen (Mulbring), James Field (England).
Losses: Steve Abel (Kurri-Weston), Hudson Smith (Newcastle), Josh Dwyer (other commitments), John Barrett (injury).
Strongest Line-Up: Andrew Fensom, Mark O'Hara, Matt Lightfoot, Drew Olsen, James Field, Sam Peacock, Jason Ambrose, Ben Wood, Rob Sidebottom, Stephen Hedger, Allan Heath, Luke Jeans.
Prediction: 4th
Preview by Mark Bercini
