With the district's cricket season to start this weekend all eyes will once again be on the rainfall radar.
Wet weather is predicted from Thursday through to Sunday therefore the likelihood of any games being played zero as this deluge comes on top of a very wet September.
Given the forecast of continuing wet weather until Christmas its looking like this season with start as the 2021/22 finished.
At Singleton's premier cricket ground Howe Park upgrade work has been delayed by the big wet. First the Singleton Strikers Soccer Club had to move their home games to Civic Park this season and now cricket is not expected to be played there until Christmas.
Singleton Council's Justin Fitzpatrick-Barr, Director Infrastructure and Planning Services Group said "The Howe Park turf renovation project was severely impacted by wet weather over the past 12 months, and Council is waiting for further growth before the facility can be handed over for cricket this season.
"In the meantime, the cricket curator has begun working on the wicket and we are hopeful the oval will be ready for play around Christmas.
"Lighting upgrades at the facility are also underway, with new light poles slated for installation at the end of this week or early next week, depending on the weather.
"Both projects are funded under the NSW Government's Resources for Regions Round Seven."
In Singleton Cricket Association Club news JPC and Valley have joined forces in their first grade team which will be captained by Isaac Barry.
JPC Club president Gregg Dann said the decision to combine the two first grade sides would hopefully strengthen the playing group and allow the juniors to play alongside some more experienced players.
"By pooling the talents from both clubs we hope to be more competitive in the Coalfields Cup," he said.
"Our Clubs have been struggling for numbers in first grade so we think the combined team is the best option for the players."
JPC will field two second grade teams in a local district competition that consists of eight teams including two from Denman.
