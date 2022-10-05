It was described as a marvellous and special event by those who travelled to Singleton last weekend for the Benjamin Singleton family reunion.
"The Singleton community were so welcoming, it was simply wonderful, and we will talking about it for years to come. And we will be back," said Audrey Jones one of the organisers.
Benjamin Singleton was an explorer and settler, whose work was recognised, by the naming of this town.
His descendants travelled from throughout NSW and interstate for the first ever family reunion. Visitors enjoyed spending time at the Singleton Museum and family history museum.
They visited cemeteries, including the one where their ancestor is buried, went ot the lookout and walked the town's heritage trail.
The highlight was the dinner on Saturday night where photos and family trees were much discussed.
"The volunteers at the Singleton museum were fabulous they spent so much time with us and showing us around the facility. The same goes for the family museum,"said Mrs Jones.
"We will remember this weekend for years and it was especially enjoyable for the older members of the family."
She said next year another get together was being planned in the Hawkesbury region and one day they will return to Singleton.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
