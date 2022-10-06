As regions across the state brace for further flooding, and potential crop losses, the NSW government launched its agritourism policy with the aim of creating new revenue streams for farmers.
Floods, droughts, bushfires and storms can all slash farmers' incomes but it is hoped that by making it easier to establish on-farm tourism ventures be they farmgate produce stalls or accommodation this income source will make our farmers more resilient and better able to recovery from natural disasters.
Agritourism will not only help farmers but also provide a much needed boost to regional economies.
To launch the policy which is designed to makes it easier to set up agritourism opportunities NSW Deputy Premier Paul Tool and NSW Planing Minister Anthony Roberts came to Broke - a village which was devastated in this year's July floods.
Speaking at Winmark Wines which not produces award winning Chardonnay but also caters for 34 guests in its vineyard accommodation Mr Roberts said the government wants to make it easier for farmers to diversify their income.
"For too long it has been complicated and difficult for many farmers to establish something like we see in Broke a mixture of income streams," he said.
"Farmers who wish to sell their produce from their farm should now be able to do so - we are creating easier pathways through council regulations so farmers can have a farm gate stall. They can have on-farm glamping."
Commenting on what classified as a 'farm' Mr Roberts said it could be as small as five acres such as a market garden as long as it was operated as a farm business.
"Agritourism is a growing sector for both the Australian and NSW economies and is expected to be worth $18.6 billion nationally by 2030. It's important we provide a clear and simple pathway through the planning system," Mr Roberts said.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the Government's final agritourism policy was aimed at helping diversified farm businesses thrive.
"We're making it cheaper and easier for our farmers to diversify their income by starting, running and growing agritourism experiences, such as farm stays, cafes, cellar doors, retreats, roadside stalls, fruit picking and small wedding venues," Mr Toole said.
"Farmers who want to innovate and share a taste of their region with visitors shouldn't be held back by red tape. That's why we've introduced clear definitions and new planning pathways to allow activities that meet the policy to happen with either faster or no planning approval."
The new policy will commence on 1 December.
For more information visit www.planning.nsw.gov.au/agritourism
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.