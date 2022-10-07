The Singleton Argus
Singleton Council general manager Jason Linnane said the estimated cost to local road repairs from the big wet that began 18 months ago was $15 million

Senator Tony Sheldon, Dan Repacholi, Paul Toole, Dave Layzell and Sue Moore.

With the Singleton and district community having endured five floods in just 11 months and a prediction we may yet have a sixth flood extra funding to repair our infrastructure is always welcomed, said Singleton Mayor Sue Moore.

