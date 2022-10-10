Golden Slipper winning sire Pierro, who stands at Coolmore stud, Jerrys Plains, was making news on Saturday as the sire of the first foal produced by champion racehorse Winx .
Pierro was chosen as the partner for $26 million earning four time Cox Plate winner Winx last spring and she duly produced a lovely filly foal to the great delight of her owners and many fans right around the world.
Owners Peter Tighe and Debbie Kepitis released a statement.
"Both Mum and foal are healthy and doing very well,'' the statement read.
"Thank you to the amazing team who have cared for Winx and her filly throughout this journey.
"We wish Winx all the best as she starts this new chapter as a 'Super Mum'.''
In a post to Twitter on Saturday (8th), Winx's trainer Chris Waller wrote:
"Today is a special day that Winx deserves & by my judgment I sensed a very proud Mum. Winx, you are an inspiration to me & so many others. Enjoy being a Mum & stay healthy. Special thanks to a dedicated farm. Chris."
The new filly is Winx's first successful pregnancy after the legendary mare sadly lost her first foal, also a filly, to I Am Invincible in 2020.
