Happy sire: Jerrys Plains' stallion Pierro sires Winx first foal

Updated October 10 2022 - 6:50am, first published 6:30am
Winx and her filly. Picture: Winx Official.

Golden Slipper winning sire Pierro, who stands at Coolmore stud, Jerrys Plains, was making news on Saturday as the sire of the first foal produced by champion racehorse Winx .

