Torrential rain and the resultant slippery track and mud trackside meant racing conditions were hardly ideal, in fact they were described as being atrocious, at last weekend's Bathurst 1000.
Despite the conditions Singleton's Ryan Gilroy achieved his best performance to date at Mount Panorama.
In his fifth appearance at the iconic racetrack the almost 21-year-old came home on Monday with two trophies and a fourth place in his three races over the three days at Bathurst in the Toyota 86 Series with the Sieders Racing Team.
"It would be my best performance to date especially given the conditions we were racing in because at times it was torrential rain," he said.
In the third race on Sunday he was in the front row for the start which was a special moment for him, his team and his family.
"The messages I have received from everyone has been great. Their support has been wonderful," he said.
Gilroy wanted to thanks his sponsor Bowers Heavy Haulage.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
