Just before 6:00am this morning (Tuesday October 1) Singleton Fire & Rescue, Darlington Rural Fire Service, Singleton Ambulance and Rescue, Singleton Police and Hunter Valley Highway Patrol responded to reports two separate motor vehicle Accidents on the New England Highway, Whittingham.
Emergency services arrived and found two vehicles at each accident site with fluid on the road.
Firefighters used absorbent products to render both areas safe and all the vehicles required towing.
REMINDER - Please slow down 40Km/h for stationary emergency and recovery vehicles displaying flashing lights on the side of the road. This is for the safety of emergency responders.
Traffic on the highway is now back to normal.
