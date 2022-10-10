The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Emergency services called to two separate motor vehicle accidents on the New England Highway at Whittingham

Updated October 10 2022 - 8:43pm, first published 8:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Just before 6:00am this morning (Tuesday October 1) Singleton Fire & Rescue, Darlington Rural Fire Service, Singleton Ambulance and Rescue, Singleton Police and Hunter Valley Highway Patrol responded to reports two separate motor vehicle Accidents on the New England Highway, Whittingham.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.