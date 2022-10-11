Singleton's Fairholme Surgery has just welcomed a new doctor to its medical practice.
Dr Prab Gupta is a general practitioner who has been working at Newcastle's Edgeworth Family Practice for the last four years.
Dr Gupta completed her medical training in 2009 in India as an Obstetrician and Gynaecologist.
She enjoys Obstetrics, gynaecology, women's health, antenatal care, menopause care, family planning, "implanon" and "mirena" insertion , mental health and skin cancer management.
In addition she also has a special interest in men's health.
Her husband is also a doctor and he currently works at the Maitland Hospital and they have two children.
Dr Gupta said she was looking forward to becoming part of the Singleton community as her reason for deciding to work in the town was the fact Singleton was noted for its strong community.
"Because both myself and my husband are now working outside of Newcastle we are keen to move closer to our workplaces as we live in Newcastle," she said.
Fairholme Surgery is located on the corner of Broughton and Market streets in a nineteenth century former residence. Fairholme was opened as a private hospital in 1915 and was the principal maternity hospital in the town for many years. Today the renovated building is home to the general practice surgery.
Dr Gupta is available Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday by appointment.
