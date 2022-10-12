Last Sunday the Community Garden welcomed a very special visitor the ABC's Gardening Australia host Costa Georgiadis.
Having just returned from filming in Queensland the well known gardening guru proved particularly popular with the younger set.
And he came prepared having some sunflower seeds and seed packets on hand to give to the children so they to can grow their own 'sunnies' this summer.
He spoke to them about his sunflower verge he created in Sydney and how people love to come and take a look, wander through the sunflowers and of course take lots of photographs.
"I created pathways through the sunflowers as we know people love to walk among these flowers," he said.
He was keen to chat with the children about their gardening experiences and also sign a few copies of his book for the adults.
His main reason for making a quick dash to Singleton on Sunday was to help promote this Sunday's Slow Food Edible Garden Trail.
Apart from visiting the Community Garden he was also able to visit two gardens that are part of this Sunday's trail.
He said these types of events, now being held regularly across the country, were the perfect way to promote and educate people about how great it is to grow your own food.
"Gardening is not about the perfect looking garden, lawn mown and non-existent weeds," he said.
"To me this community garden and so many like it now in communities large and small is what gardening is all about.
"Its about connection to food and your community. Look at you all gathered here is morning in this lovely space where you can grow and share the food that is produced."
The other bonus of these gardens and trails is people can see what works locally and what does not, he said.
By talking to food producers you can learn from them and they will tell you about their successes and also their failures and we all have them, he said.
"So I wish the trial organisers all the best and encourage everyone in the community to take the time to go on the trail on Sunday," he said.
Each Sunday morning local residents head down to the Singleton Community Garden in Bathurst Street for a couple of hours of social gardening.
From 9:00-11:00am community members are welcome to join other gardeners in the 'patch' which now includes a number of vegetable beds, fruits trees, companion plantings along with the obligatory compost piles.
For more information about the trail visit: Tickets and info and garden previews are at www.trybooking.com/CBWNP
