Learn about the change in Collie

In two weeks, Hunter Jobs Alliance will be hosting locals from Collie in Western Australia to speak about their experience navigating their town through the closure of two mines and three coal fired power stations.
Speakers will include Phil Massara and Daniel Graham, as well as Steve McCartney, W.A. State Secretary of the AMWU, and they will talk to Hunter locals about steering the town of Collie through the closure of two coal mines and three coal-fired power stations.
The mood in the town at the moment is optimistic - there has been a half-billion support package granted by the State government, particularly to target blue collar jobs growth in industry.
There is investment in renewables and land rehabilitation, a boost to tourism, potential for a new 'green' magnesium refinery, and more.
How is Collie doing it? What advice do they have for us here in the Hunter?
The event will be held at Alroy Park Diggers, Singleton on Wednesday, October 26 from 6:30pm
