The Singleton Argus
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

ABC's Gardening Australia host Costa Georgiadis visits Singleton Community Garden

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
October 12 2022 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winston Pearce and his friend Alex Rooney at Singleton's Community Garden on Sunday for the weekly social gardening. Picture Louise Nichols.

Each Sunday morning local residents head down to the Singleton Community Garden in Bathurst Street for a couple of hours of social gardening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.