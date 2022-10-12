With the Singleton and district community having endured five floods in just 11 months and a prediction we may yet have a sixth flood anytime soon extra funding to repair our infrastructure is always welcomed, said Singleton Mayor Sue Moore.
State and federal politicians visited Singleton on Thursday to make a joint announcement of $500 million in funding to assist those affected councils with their repair bills.
Singleton Council general manager Jason Linnane said the estimated cost to road local repairs from the big wet that began 18 months ago was $15 million.
In the last flood in early July'22 Broke Road was severely damaged near the village and a temporary access route had to be constructed to allow local access from the Putty Road.
With more rainfall events predicted this spring and summer thanks to a third La Nina event Cr Moore said it is expected more local road infrastructure could be damaged.
"This funding announcement does not include the July floods just the ones earlier this year and last year," she said.
Applications are now open for the $200 million Infrastructure Betterment Fund to help recovery efforts focus on rebuilding damaged and destroyed infrastructure, such as bridges and stormwater drainage, in a more resilient way.
Public assets directly impacted by the 2019-20 Black Summer bush fires, the storm and flood events in early 2021 and the severe weather and flooding in early 2022 will be eligible for the fund.
This is in addition to a further $312.5 million also announced to target road and transport-related infrastructure in 26 northern NSW councils impacted by the early 2022 flooding through the Regional Roads and Transport Recovery Package.
The total $512.5 million has been made available through the joint Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA) and will be administered by both Regional NSW and Transport for NSW, delivering a consistent, whole-of-government approach to betterment.
During the announcement in Singleton there was much talk about building back better to ensure the infrastructure that needs repairs or replacement is able to withstand future natural disasters.
NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole said public infrastructure can literally save lives during emergencies - whether it's roads and bridges being used as evacuation routes or stormwater drainage that can better manage large volumes of water during floods.
"We're not just building back for now - we're building back better for the future by helping councils and state agencies improve the resilience of these essential assets damaged by natural disasters and help communities stay connected in the process," he said.
NSW Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery, Steph Cooke said: "We've seen a high frequency of natural disasters recently including bushfires and floods and we know that we are likely to face more challenges in the months ahead. It's important we work on improving the quality of public infrastructure so that our communities are better equipped for future natural disasters".
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.