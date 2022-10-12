The Singleton Argus
Singleton Council says estimated cost for road repairs from rain at $15 million

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
October 12 2022 - 3:30pm
Senator Tony Sheldon, Dan Repacholi, Paul Toole, Dave Layzell and Sue Moore.

With the Singleton and district community having endured five floods in just 11 months and a prediction we may yet have a sixth flood anytime soon extra funding to repair our infrastructure is always welcomed, said Singleton Mayor Sue Moore.

