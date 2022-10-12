On a day where there were two early morning motor vehicle accidents on the New England Highway just south of town at Whittingham official word came through that our first red light camera had been installed.
Fortunately the accidents resulted in no serious injuries but given the volume of traffic that uses the New England Highway at peak shift change times in the morning and afternoon making our roads safer remains a priority.
Therefore road safety at a prominent local intersection received a boost with the installation of a new red-light speed camera at the intersection of the New England Highway and Bridgman Road.
Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell said the new camera will target red-light running and speeding from October 28, 2022 to improve safety for all road users.
"We know that running red lights can lead to serious T-bone crashes or vehicles hitting pedestrians," Mr Layzell said.
"About a third of red-light speed camera offences are from people running red lights so we are addressing this problem head-on.
"In the five years from 2017 to 2021, eight crashes occurred at this intersection with six people injured, two seriously."
"Road crashes claimed the lives of 275 people on NSW roads last year with speed the biggest killer and these red-light speed cameras will help to reduce risk at a key New England Highway intersection located midway between the Singleton CBD and the Singleton Heights residential area," Mr Layzell said.
Research shows that red-light speed cameras dramatically reduce the number of serious crashes on our roads.
As with all red-light speed camera locations in NSW, the new enforcement camera in Singleton will be clearly signposted.
The new camera will operate in warning mode for one month during which time drivers caught speeding or running red lights will be sent a warning letter to encourage them to change their behaviour.
Fines and demerit points will be sent to offending drivers at the end of this period.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
