Singleton just had its first red light camera installed at the intersection of the New England Highway and Bridgman Road

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
October 12 2022 - 3:30pm
The new camera will target red-light running and speeding from October 28, 2022 to improve safety for all road users. Picture supplied.

On a day where there were two early morning motor vehicle accidents on the New England Highway just south of town at Whittingham official word came through that our first red light camera had been installed.

