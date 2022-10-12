Singleton's junior cricketers started their season with the first training session, for the Friday night competition, held on Monday, October 10 from 4.30pm to 6pm.
But like any outdoor activity during a La Nina spring/summer, the weather will dictate when and what can take place as the seniors cricket season was a complete washed out last weekend.
Singleton District Junior Cricket Association president Bruce Dempster said they would love to see more kids register for the upcoming season across all age groups and playing abilities.
The association will be running three programs the junior competition on Friday afternoon/evening plus two Blasters juniors and masters on Mondays. All three will be finished before Christmas.
The Friday competition runs from 4pm-7pm and Mr Dempster said it operates under T20 format with all players graded on age, skills and ability.
"Our aim for the juniors is for them to enjoy their games and learn about the sport and skills required and hopefully they keep on playing and join the senior ranks," he said.
The junior competition will have its first game on Friday, October 21 and run for eights rounds with a two rounds of finals with grand final planned for Monday, December 19.
Should this date be hindered by wet weather the washout games will played on the following Monday instead of training where possible.
Both Blasters junior and master programs will commence Monday, October 17 from 4pm and run for eight weeks finishing up early December.
The association is excited to have Coach Kristy and Coach Hippie back however Dempster said "we really need to have parent helpers to make sure our kids get the most out of the program and he added no cricket experience required".
"We are also offering a family discount for multiple registered children per family this year if you are registering two or more children across our Blaster programs please message us on Facebook to receive your unique code to receive your discount," Dempster said.
Should you be registering two or more children in the Friday Junior Competition the discount should automatically apply.
The association is seeking assistance to run the training sessions and the competitions.
Any help would be most welcome and as Mr Dempster said these types of community activities are only possible if there is volunteer support.
