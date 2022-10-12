Finding solutions to family violence

Cracking the code on family violence in the Hunter has been a case that has not yet been solved.
In a report by the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research, released earlier in 2022, Muswellbrook and parts of the Hunter were identified as having some of the biggest increases in domestic violence related incidents.
Muswellbrook alone, more than doubled in the number of incidents with an increase of 186% over the past ten years.
Joplin Lawyers founder, rural women's advocate and family lawyer based in Maitland, Joplin Higgins OAM, hoping to achieve significant change to these alarming statistics.
Bringing Dorothy Stucky Halley LMSW and Steven M.S Halley LSCW to Newcastle to present their "Family Violence: Cracking the Code" one-day workshop on November 25, Ms Higgins said her aim was to use this workshop to facilitate change across the Hunter and the country.
"Being able to work on specifically identifying domestic and family violence perpetrator behavior, at an early stage, could really impact on safety planning and intervention solutions," she said.
"To have judges, attorneys, advocates, first responders, allied health professionals and perpetrator intervention professionals aware of the research and prepared with key strategies, this could be a game changer in relation to the high statistics that we have in our community."
Joplin Lawyers is a female-led boutique law firm based in Maitland, servicing rural and regional women across NSW and Australia, predominantly working across family and divorce law.
As a dedicated advocate for women who have been through family violence, Ms Higgins has seen the long-term impact not only on families, but also on the court and judicial system due to the lack of solutions to perpetrator violence.
"My view, is that we don't have to reinvent the wheel, we just need to look at what is working around the world and find ways to ensure we aren't working as silos in our own communities," she said.
