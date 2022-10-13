Farmers invited to suppliers open day

Singleton's Farmers Warehouse will be hosting an open day on Thursday, October 27 from 10:00 to 4:00pm.
Not that we can predict the weather for that day but given the current La Nina conditions it could be a good day to spend 'undercover' chatting to suppliers about your farm needs.
Located just to the west of town next door to Bunnings Warehouse the new multi-million dollar facility stocks a great deal of product both indoors and in its grounds.
At the open day visitors will be able to seek advice from suppliers covering subjects of animal health and nutrition, stock handling and pastures, cropping and fertilisers.
And of course there will be fencing experts on hand - how to build, how to replace and what's the best flood fence on the market.
Prizes, giveaways and a lucky door prize plus the sausage sizzle.
Come along and seek information and also grab a bargain to two.
