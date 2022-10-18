After a complete wash out in the opening round of the competition, the Coalfields Cup Cricket Competition got underway last Saturday, with two of the four scheduled matches completed, while the other two were abandoned due to fields still unfit for play.
At Cook Park no. 1, competition favourites Bellbird proved too strong for current Singleton District champions Creeks by four wickets.
On a glorious day bathed in sunshine, Creeks skipper Blake Cook won the toss and elected to bat. Most batsmen were able to make starts without pushing on. Brent Egan found some nice early touch with 45, with Steve Unicomb (16), Clint Harman (15) and Chris Unicomb (14) all contributing. Billy Orr was the pick of the Bellbird attack, bagging 5-11 off seven very good overs, with skipper Joey Main (2-40 off 8) chipping in with a brace of wickets.
The Tigers reached the target in fairly comfortable fashion in the 27th over with four wickets left in the sheds. Joey Barber (49) was caught and bowled one shy of his half century in a quick-fire display, with Ben Fairlie (21), Jason Orr (15) and Main (14) all doing enough to get the visitors home. Jarrod Campbell was Creeks' best with the four piece, taking 2-35 off 5.
In the only other match played, new joint venture franchise Valley/JPC showed little signs of lack of cohesion as they accounted for last year's wooden spooners Glendon by four wickets at Cook Park no.3.
Glendon batted first and posted a modest 8-130 from their mandatory 40 overs. Skipper Anthony Bailey led the way with 35, opener Daniel Higgins was next best with 28, with Cooper Bailey (16) and Oliver Gunn (12no) keeping things ticking over. Valley/JPC skipper Isaac Barry (2-25 off 8), Luke Dempster (2-28 off 8) and Dave Moorcroft (2-24 off 8) all bowled tidily.
Valley/JPC took their time to reach the target, taking 35.2 overs after losing six wickets. Tournament instigator Dan Storey (50) posted the first half century of the season off just 39 balls in an innings that included six boundaries and two maximums. He was well supported by Dempster (22no) who capped a fine all-round game. Brad Wilson (18) and Kye Dann (16) were the other batsmen to make an impression. Clancy Cameron was the best of the Glendon bowling attack with 2-21 off 4.
Piranhas vs Greta/Branxton at East End was washed out, as too was the match between Wine Country and PCH scheduled for Miller Park.
Points Tables
Coalfields Cup
P W L D Points NRR
Bellbird 2 1 - 1 9 1.68
Valley/JPC 2 1 - 1 9 0.46
Greta/Branxton 2 - - 2 6 -
Piranhas 2 - - 2 6 -
PCH 2 - - 2 6 -
Wine Country 2 - - 2 6 -
Glendon 2 - 1 1 3 -0.46
Creeks 2 - 1 1 3 -1.68
by Mark Bercini
