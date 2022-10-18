Valley/JPC took their time to reach the target, taking 35.2 overs after losing six wickets. Tournament instigator Dan Storey (50) posted the first half century of the season off just 39 balls in an innings that included six boundaries and two maximums. He was well supported by Dempster (22no) who capped a fine all-round game. Brad Wilson (18) and Kye Dann (16) were the other batsmen to make an impression. Clancy Cameron was the best of the Glendon bowling attack with 2-21 off 4.