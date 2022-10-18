The Singleton Argus
Coalfield Cup first grade competition started on Saturday with two games played - Bellbird and Valley/JPC were the winning teams

Updated October 18 2022 - 12:10am, first published 12:06am
The Coalfields U17s representative team played Tamworth in Singleton on Sunday with Tamworth the victors. Picture Jack Yule.

After a complete wash out in the opening round of the competition, the Coalfields Cup Cricket Competition got underway last Saturday, with two of the four scheduled matches completed, while the other two were abandoned due to fields still unfit for play.

