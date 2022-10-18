Danny Eather, former Singleton Australia Day Citizen of the Year, has been elected to lead Business Singleton.
Business Singleton (formally Singleton Business Chamber) held its Annual General Meeting in conjunction with its Business Breakfast last week where Mr Eather was elected for his first year, stepping up from Vice President and taking the reins from Sue Gilroy.
Ms Gilroy had served as president for five years, taking leave last year, to contest the Upper Hunter by-election for the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers (SFF). She will once again the represent the SFF for the Upper Hunter at next year's state election.
Announcing her resignation from the board of directors in September, and in her final presidential remarks ahead of the AGM, Ms Gilroy said "Not unlike the previous two years 2021/22 has proved yet again to be a year with unique challenges, fears, and achievements."
"While our business community worked through the new 'normal' the challenges continued with continuing restrictions, supply chain issues and skills shortage."
Mr Eather who has previously worked for the Hunter Valley Wine and Tourism Association at Pokolbin and is now with the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service said Business Singleton will continue to advocate for and be the voice calling upon all levels of Government for a plan, transparency, additional funding, and a dedicated independent body to facilitate diversity and growth across all our businesses and industries for the Singleton business community.
"As we all learn to understand what the "transition" will look like for us in Singleton as we learn to move forward into the future reduce carbon-emissions. Business Singleton will continue to encourage and support shop local with the continued success of the local gift card program and associated marketing campaigns," he said.
Mr Eather acknowledged the strength of the Chamber's working relationship with Singleton Council and he believes this relationship will continue to go from strength to strength and credited this successful partnership to the leadership under past president Ms Gilroy.
"The relationship between both organisations is genuine, built on mutual trust and determination to ensure that Singleton thrives as an economic powerhouse now and into the future is a legacy of Sue's five year presidency" said Mr Eather.
"The programs that both organisations have been able to deliver together and look forward to launching over the coming 12-18 months are exciting and extremely relevant to the economic climate that our local businesses are experiencing."
During the past year, Business Singleton was successful in it's application through the Local Buying Foundation B.I.G. program for $40,000 to fund the purchase of 8000 Spend in Singleton gift cards to sustain the program going forward and a comprehensive shop local promotional/marketing campaign for the Singleton Business Community which will be rolled out in 2022/23.
Joining Mr Eather for the 2022/23 Board of Directors are Anita White - Witmore (Vice President), Kerril Hoswell - 22Ten Legal (Secretary), Carissa Greene - CVG Accounting & Business Advisory (Treasurer) with Committee members, Tash Howard - Core Pilates Studio, Kellie Ferguson - Singleton Golf Club, Norma Burri - iSimplify, Paul Enwright - CPR Pest Management, Andrew Ward - Weldtech Engineering, Alex Tigani - Hunter River Times.
The first meeting of the new Board will be held on the November 24.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
