The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Business Singleton elects a new president in Danny Eather and board of directors for 2022/23

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated October 18 2022 - 3:06am, first published 2:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Business Singleton (formally Singleton Business Chamber) President Danny Eater with the 2022/23 Board of Directors. Picture supplied.

Danny Eather, former Singleton Australia Day Citizen of the Year, has been elected to lead Business Singleton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.