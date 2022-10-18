The Singleton Argus
Singleton Heights Preschool students get out into the paddock to plants trees they have grown from seeds

Louise Nichols
Louise Nichols
Updated October 18 2022 - 3:55am, first published 3:43am
Singleton Heights Pre-School students master the art of tree planting at Glencore's Hillcrest Offset property. Picture Louise Nichols.

It has taken a couple of years to arrange what with COVID-19 and then flooding but on Monday Singleton Heights PreSchool students were able to get out in the paddock at Glencore's Hillcrest Offset property and plant the trees they had grown themselves from seeds.

