Eleven-year -old Deecan Edwards had a smile from ear to ear when he was presented with this year's Singleton Show Tidy Towns Lollie Guessing Competition Prize.
When asked by Singleton Tidy Towns Chairperson Lyn MacBain how he came up with just one off the correct number of 327, Deecan explained he did it mathematically.
He multiplied the volume and the size and width of the container and added a few extra for good measurement, he said.
His calculus worked and he said he was looking forward to sharing the lollies with his seven-year-old, sister Arrabella and his parents on a trip to visit his grandparents.
Mrs Edwards acknowledged it was unusual to find something free with no conditions attached and thanked Tidy Towns for the opportunity for her children to participate.
Mrs MacBain said she looked forward to seeing where Deecan's maths will take him in the future.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
