The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Deecan did the maths and that provided the answer to the number of lollies in the jar and his reward the lollies in the jar

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated October 18 2022 - 9:27pm, first published 4:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Siblings Deecan and Arrabella Edwards. Deecan won the Tidy Towns lollie guessing competition that is held in conjunction with the Singleton Show. Picture supplied.

Eleven-year -old Deecan Edwards had a smile from ear to ear when he was presented with this year's Singleton Show Tidy Towns Lollie Guessing Competition Prize.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.