Livestock producers have an opportunity to walk through the paddocks of one of the Upper Hunter's pioneers in regenerative agricultural practices Balarang Station at Timor on Thursday October 27.
The field day being run by Hunter Local Land Services will include guest speakers who have practiced regenerative farming for a number of years and they will talk on how changing your mindset can improve your farm's sustainability and profitability.
Lunch and light refreshments provided. RSVP by 21 October. Register now! ($25 fee payable on registration) https://fal.cn/3sOKv
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
