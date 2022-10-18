The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Take a walk on a regenerative farmed paddock and see how it changes your mind about your farming practices at a Hunter LLS field day at Timor on Thursday October 27

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated October 18 2022 - 10:26pm, first published 10:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Livestock producers have an opportunity to walk through the paddocks of one of the Upper Hunter's pioneers in regenerative agricultural practices Balarang Station at Timor on Thursday October 27.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.