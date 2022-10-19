Conversations about Singleton's "economic evolution" may often seem so lofty, it can be difficult to understand what it means for people and businesses at a local level now.
I'm pleased to say there are plenty of examples of programs that are achieving tangible results to upskill local residents, match workers with businesses, and support fledging business ideas. It's these programs, and these results, that are driving our economic evolution.
Best of all, our Singleton Employment Pathways and Business Builder programs are brilliant examples of collaborations between Council and the NSW Government with funding from the Resources for Regions program, along with Business Singleton, local businesses, training providers and industry experts.
We saw the results of the Singleton Employment Pathways program recently, when I attended the graduation ceremony for the first round of participants in our Hospitality Skills program with the Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole and Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell MP.
Prompted by a shortage of skilled workers in our local hospitality industry, the program prompted a partnership between Council, Business Singleton, local businesses and registered training providers to develop a short six-week course targeting entry level hospitality workers.
Of the 15 participants, 11 have gained employment in the local hospitality industry and three learned skills to pursue their own small businesses. A second round of the training is now underway, and the same model could be applied to other industries.
We're also supporting innovation with a unique program to teach fledging businesspeople and entrepreneurs how to develop and pitch to potential customers and investors.
The Singleton Pitch Perfect program will launch on Monday 24 October, offering one-on-one mentoring and group support to teach people how to sell their ideas successfully. They'll then pitch their business idea, product or position to a panel of judges and a live audience to truly test their potential success.
These are just two examples of how we're driving economic evolution at a local level, and another reason why the Resources for Regions program is so important to our community.
With our applications under Round Nine now submitted and awaiting assessment, we continue to actively lobby the NSW Government for a long-term commitment to Resources for Regions.
After showcasing what we can achieve and who the real beneficiaries of the program are - our local residents - I hope Mr Toole takes these success stories back to Macquarie Street as reasons to champion Resources for Regions, and more broadly, support for the economic evolution of mining communities into the future.
