It has taken a couple of years to arrange, what with COVID-19 and then flooding, but on Monday Singleton Heights Preschool students were able to get out in the paddock at Glencore's Hillcrest Offset property near Lake Liddell and plant the trees they had grown themselves from seeds.
High soil moisture levels made the digging very easy for our young tree enthusiasts but some of the seedlings weren't that keen on leaving their tubestock homes .
Overall the planting went ahead smoothly with the students also keen on spotting some native fauna on their trip.
This tree growing partnership between Glencore and the preschool began in 2015 with the mining giant supplying a greenhouse along with trays, soil and seeds for the children start their propagation enterprise.
Ravensworth Complex have continued to supply the preschool with all the tree growing materials with the educators assisting their students in sowing and watering the seeds.
When the seedlings reach a height of 10cm Ravensworth Complex buys the seedlings for $1/each.
Singleton Heights Preschool director Neisha Dean said the money raised from this project is used for resources in particular for the preschool's outdoor environment.
One upgrade involved materials for the construction of outdoor wooden tables and chairs, which further engaged the partnership with the local woodworker.
The tables are custom designed in height and support children from across classrooms to share meals and learning together.
"As part of our commitment to sustainable practices the greenhouse and the seedlings are now watered by a rainwater harvesting tank that we have installed," she said.
"To assist us with watering during school holidays the mine supplied us with a new watering system."
The preschool's work on sustainability has been recognised with them being the winner of the State Tidy Town Award - Sustainable Communities 2019 for 'Schools Achievement' (category D population)
In 2021 the preschool achieved a highly commended award for Schools Achievement Award.
Mrs Dean said it was the preschool's second visit to Hillcrest with the first taking place in 2017.
"Through this hands-on experience the children are able to extend upon learning about community, sustainability and the environment, in a local and meaningful context," she said.
The seedling being planted make up species of the endangered ecological community Central Hunter Grey Box Ironbark Woodland.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
