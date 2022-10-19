The Singleton Argus
Bureau of Meteorology forecast start of another wet weather event for Singleton and Upper Hunter

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
October 19 2022 - 3:30pm
A cyclist rising past a swollen Hunter River in Singleton in 2021.

Those dark clouds crept back early Wednesday morning with a few passing showers in what the Bureau of Meteorology forecast as the start of another wet weather event for our region.

