Those dark clouds crept back early Wednesday morning with a few passing showers in what the Bureau of Meteorology forecast as the start of another wet weather event for our region.
Fortunately since the last drenching, on the second weekend of October, our district has not recorded any significant rainfall and during the past week the skies have been clear and over the weekend we enjoyed some beautiful spring weather.
Now that sunny weather is set to change with the Bureau advising that a low pressure system is forecast to bring heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across NSW, before weakening, but will be quickly followed by another rain-bearing system on the weekend.
This second weather system is likely to affect coastal catchments including the Wollombi Brook and Lower Hunter River.
A flood watch has been issued for the Wollombi Brook and Lower Hunter River for minor to moderate flooding from Friday.
Singleton has recorded five floods since this time last year and given the seasonal forecast of above average rainfall until at least December the community should be prepared for more flood events.
Saturated soils, full dams and La Nina mean we will remain highly susceptible to floods including flash floods as we approach our traditional storm season next month.
Tp provide better emergency communications Member for Hunter Dan Repacholi said his government had installed backup NBN Sky Muster satellite services to a number of local sites including the Singleton SES, Bulga Fire Control Centre and Glendon Brook Rural Fire Service Unit.
Mr Repacholi said staying connected during a natural disaster can be the difference between life and death, whether that be receiving the latest information or contacting emergency services.
"These projects are a major boost for communities in Singleton and will help ensure we minimise the risk of local communications network disruptions when natural disasters strike," he said.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
