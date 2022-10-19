The Singleton Argus
Singleton's Slow Food Edible Trail a great success

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
October 19 2022 - 4:00pm
Brilliant weather no doubt helped to attract visitors to the inaugural Slow Food Singleton Edible Trail. Singleton Community Garden was the hub of the event. Pictures supplied.

The best weather, in literally months, greeted visitors to Slow Food Singleton's inaugural Edible Garden Trail on Sunday morning.

