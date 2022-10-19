The best weather, in literally months, greeted visitors to Slow Food Singleton's inaugural Edible Garden Trail on Sunday morning.
With 200 registered ticket holders the organisers were not only thrilled with the response and also the weather which allowed everyone to enjoy the day and the ten open garden in perfect springtime sunshine.
Slow Food Singleton, president Michelle Moon said they could not believe their good fortunes with the weather as it meant the day could go ahead and the gardens looked a treat.
She wanted to thank the community for their support saying it was a truly community inspired event with one of the highlights being how Slow Food, Red Cross and Community Garden members worked together to make the day such a success.
She thanked ABC's Gardening Australia host Costa Georgiadis for his support and promotion of the event.
"I also want to especially thank our group's secretary Jan Fallding for her tireless work on the event. Her social media skills are amazing," Ms Moon said.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
