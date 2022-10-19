On a busy Thursday afternoon at Rugby Park the Singleton Bull's junior rugby 7s teams are going through their drills during their training sessions.
Training usually takes place for some of the juniors at the home of junior rugby Allan Bull Reserve but wet weather meant the sessions were transferred to a drier Rugby Park.
The boys and many girls were enjoying a rare sunny afternoon just before the official start of the Hunter junior 7s competition.
This competition is played each Friday night until the end of November with the Bulls having a number of teams especially among the girls with three U13s and two U15 teams.
"The girls having been playing 7s for a number of years but this is the first time we have had the junior boys in the competition," said Marcus Vaughan.
"We think the idea of a spring rugby 7s competition in the Hunter is great and it means many of the juniors involved can still play cricket on Saturday as our games are held each Friday afternoon/evening.
"And you don't have to come from a rugby background to play. We just want to have the juniors out on the field enjoying some football during this time of the year.
"And by the numbers especially in our girls teams plenty of kids reckon it's a great idea as well."
Among those at the training session were members of the Hunter Wildfires's 7s teams that competed at the NSW State finals last month in Forster during the school holidays. At Forster, more than 450 players competed across four fields and four divisions.
The U13s girls Hunter Wildfires team included four Singleton players Ella Cosgrove, Layla Collins, Alexis Kearney and Rachael Ella
The team enjoyed a great carnival coming away with third place overall. The girls said they really enjoyed their time at Forster and playing in the Hunter Wildfires.
In that age division Central Coast beat Manly in what was a humdinger of a game to become Cup winners and State Champions.
Warringah took out the Under 13 Boys divisions, defeating Western Sydney Two Blues to become the Cup winners and State Champions.
NSW Senior Manager - Rugby 7s Michael Doyle said it was great to see so many junior players enjoying rugby.
"A huge thank you to all those involved - our players match officials, coaches, team managers and of course parents," Doyle said.
"It was a great weekend full of great rugby, great atmosphere and great people, and it wouldn't be possible without your ongoing support."
Then earlier this month Forster again hosted the State Under 15 and Under 17 Boys and Girls Championships.
Singleton had one member of the U13s Hunter Wildfires boys team Cody Holland and four members of the U17s boys team Rylan Cameron, Max Stone, Nathan Vaughan and Hamish O'Brien.
The U17s team was placed ninth overall in the competition.
On Friday night's start of the Hunter 7s competition the results saw Singleton teams: U13 Boys a Loss and a Draw, U15 Boys two Wins and U17 Boys two losses.
For the girls Girls 7's U13's and 15's teams they came away with some wins and plenty of smiling faces.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
