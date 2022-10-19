At Singleton Council's meeting on Tuesday night the official stamp of approval was given to the Singleton Advocacy and Singleton Infrastructure Agendas for 2022/23.
In the report accepted by Councillors it said Council takes very seriously its role in advocating on behalf of our community. We appreciate that our community expects Council to proactively raise issues and lobby other levels of government on their behalf.
Singleton Advocacy Agenda was described in the report as very much community focused and includes issues which are not typical Council matters.
"However, as an organisation we are clear on our purpose to "create community", these issues are the key drivers of our approach. We are very aware of the importance of the matters to our community and are committed to being their voice to other levels of government" the report says.
The upcoming state election will provide the Mayor Sue Moore, Deputy Mayor Tony Jarrett and General Manager Jason Linnane with the opportunity to be very active, meeting with each of the prospective candidates. This will be extended to engagement with leaders of all of the parties, ministers and potential ministers. Our messaging will be focused on the items within the Advocacy and Infrastructure agendas as we know these are of the upmost importance to our community.
Among the latest advocacy issues are:
The updated Advocacy and Infrastructure Agendas address the following strategies contained within Councils adopted Community Strategic Plan:
Deliver improved community outcomes through advocacy and collaboration. Advocate and collaborate with government bodies, industry and other stakeholders to improve services relating to but not limited to health, education, connectivity, security and wellbeing
Council will advocate for quality clean air and rehabilitation. This includes advocating to improve quality clean air through the Upper Hunter Air Monitoring Scheme and through the Advocacy Agenda with government and business.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
