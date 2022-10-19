The Singleton Argus
Perfect springtime weather provided visitors to the Slow Food Singleton Edible Garden Trail with ideal condition to view the 10 open gardens

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated October 19 2022 - 10:44pm, first published 10:07pm
Brilliant weather no doubt helped to attract visitors to the inaugural Slow Food Singleton Edible Trail. Singleton Community Garden was the hub of the event. Pictures supplied.
The Edible Trail saw 200 registered ticket holders take the opportunity to tour 10 local gardens.
Singleton branch of the Red Cross had a cake and plant fundraising stall at Singleton's Community Garden.

The best weather, in literally months, greeted visitors to Slow Food Singleton's inaugural Edible Garden Trail on Sunday morning.

