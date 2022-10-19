The Singleton Argus
Spring cleaning boosted by annual bulk waste collection in Singleton

Updated October 19 2022 - 11:36pm, first published 10:58pm
Households across the Singleton local government area are being encouraged to schedule in their spring clean out, with Council's annual bulk waste collection locked in from 31 October 2022 for a period of four weeks.

