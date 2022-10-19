The Singleton Argus
A forum to be held in Singleton next month is designed to let freight operators talk directly with your local member on how to improve industry outcomes

Updated October 19 2022 - 11:46pm, first published 11:38pm
Have an interest in freight and how best to improve outcomes for freight operators in the Upper Hunter then you might like to attend a forum in Singleton on this subject next month.

