Have an interest in freight and how best to improve outcomes for freight operators in the Upper Hunter then you might like to attend a forum in Singleton on this subject next month.
Upper Hunter Electorate freight operators are invited to take part in a freight forum at Singleton Diggers on Thursday, November 3 from 9:30am - 12:30pm as part of a series of forums across NSW.
Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell said the forums were being held during October and November to discuss projects and initiatives the Coalition Government is focused on to support the industry into the future.
"We're inviting local freight operators to take part in discussions around future planning for freight in the Upper Hunter Electorate and across NSW, current investments in new projects, along with initiatives and upcoming opportunities," Mr Layzell said
"Hearing directly from local operators will ensure we can plan for the future and deliver our regional transport and roads infrastructure pipeline.
"By better understanding the industry we are securing a brighter future for freight operations across the state and helping to reduce the cost of living for regional families."
Minister for Regional Roads and Transport Sam Farraway said freight injects $66 billion into the NSW economy annually, providing a vital service to business and the community.
"Freight is a priority for our Government and we know that local industry insight is critical to the future success of our state's freight economy," Mr Farraway said.
"We are delivering legacy infrastructure throughout the bush to keep people and goods moving. We are also listening to industry so we can better understand issues facing our regional operators and customers, as well as gaining feedback on the work we are doing.
"These forums allow us to engage with industry and to have important discussions with local freight operators and customers about their unique challenges and opportunities.
"We are committed to improving the connectivity, capacity and resilience of our freight network in response to the changing needs of communities and business across NSW."
Registrations close Sunday October 23, at: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/singleton-regional-freight-forum-tickets-431578812847.
