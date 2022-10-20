The NSW Government has announced a new Agricultural Commodities Permit to support farmers affected by flooding and needing to transport stock feed.
With continuing wet weather across the state causing flooding and waterlogging on many farms and reducing the feed quality in pastures the need to maintain livestock nutrition has become a priority.
Sourcing fodder in particular hay is vital for many livestock producers as they try to maintain the health of their stock.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the Government is working with industry to ensure heavy vehicles get the access they need along key transport links.
"We all know that the recent rain has wreaked havoc on our road network but it has also damaged pastures and fodder supplies, and is hampering farmers' efforts in getting feed to livestock," Mr Farraway said.
"In May, we announced our Farm Gate Network access, which provides higher productivity heavy vehicles access to local roads currently across 12 regional councils areas.
"The new permit means our farmers can now apply to have heavy vehicle access to all local roads in regional NSW.
"We recognise just how difficult it is to move livestock at this current time and this initiative will better support access for heavy vehicles carrying larger loads to safely and efficiently move feed to flood affected areas."
Permits can be applied for in the standard way via the NHVR permit portal, https://www.nhvr.gov.au/about-us/nhvr-portal
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.