NSW Government issues new Agricultural Commodities Permit to ease access to vital fodder supplies for livestock producers impacted by continued flooding and deteriorating pastures

Updated October 20 2022 - 11:04pm, first published 10:43pm
The NSW Government has announced a new Agricultural Commodities Permit to support farmers affected by flooding and needing to transport stock feed.

