A Commonwealth department commissioned report that has been considered by the Independent Planning Commission (IPC) in regards to the Glendell Continued Operations open cut mine near Singleton will not be publicly released.
In a statement earlier this month the IPC said they had agreed with the Commonwealth Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW)'s request to not publish certain confidential materials provided to the IPC. The IPC has determined that it is not in the public interest for these materials to be published.
The confidential materials provided to the IPC relate an independent report on Aboriginal heritage that was prepared by Daniel Leo under section 10(4) of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage Protection Act 1984 (Cth) (ATSIHP Act) for the Commonwealth Minister's consideration.
Known as the Leo Report is was prepared following the S10 claim made by representatives of the Plains Clan of the Wonnarua People (PCWP) calling for the protection of an area best described as the Ravensworth Estate.
The Leo Report is still being considered by the federal Minister for the Environment Tanya Plibersek.
The Estate the PCWP wish to protect also includes the historic Ravensworth Homestead now subject to plans for Glencore's Glendell mine.
Glencore want to continue the life of their mine for a further 21 years, extract an additional 135 million tonnes of coal and provide ongoing employment for the mine's existing workforce. The NSW Department of Planning and Environment has recommended approving the mine's expansion plans.
To enable the mine to continue Glencore suggested two options for the Ravensworth homestead either relocate it to Broke or relocate it within the Ravensworth Estate.
The Broke location at McNamara Park was subject to major flooding from Wollomi Brook in July this year.
PCWP spokesman Scott Franks said the homestead and the surrounding lands should be protected from further mining as they represent some of the last untouched Wonnarua country in the district.
"They are also the site of a series of massacres involving early settlers supported by the military against Wonnarua people that took place from the 1820s. These massacres are well documented in official colonial papers," he said.
The IPC asked the NSW Department of NSW Department of Planning and Environment to assess the Leo Report on their behalf.
In addition the IPC has received submissions on the Leo report from Glencore, the Environmental Defenders Office (as the representatives of the applicants under the ATSIHP Act); and the Commonwealth Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW)
The Department of Planning and Environment's assessment of the Leo report has been made available to those three parties to make further submissions.
Commenting on its decision not to make the Leo Report public the IPC said in their statement, 'Although one of the IPC's core objectives is to operate with openness and transparency, the Panel acknowledges that on this occasion the public interest is best served by agreeing to the Commonwealth's request for confidentiality.'
