NSW Independent Planning Commission say the independent Leo Report, prepared for the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water, will not be made publicly available

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated October 21 2022 - 12:39am, first published October 20 2022 - 11:51pm
A Commonwealth department commissioned report that has been considered by the Independent Planning Commission (IPC) in regards to the Glendell Continued Operations open cut mine near Singleton will not be publicly released.

