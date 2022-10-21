Newcastle preparing workforce for the UX design boom

One particular career pathway that has taken New South Wales by storm, is UX design, or 'user experience' design. Picture supplied

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, industry analysts across the globe had developed a rough timeline for predicting digital transformation trends, as industries were set to shift from the information age through to the digital age.



The disruption of routine organisational processes caused by the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns did away with that timeline. Shifts that were once expected to occur over a period of five to ten years, were achieved in just one: 2020.

As a result of these rapid developments, global workforces saw sudden and monumental growth in the demand for tech professionals like software engineers and web designers. Australian development agencies like DreamWalk in Melbourne, suddenly found themselves with a long list of ongoing projects, as tech entrepreneurs and businesses alike went right to work developing new digital offerings to keep their business processes afloat during ongoing lockdowns and COVID-19 restrictions.

The pandemic also placed a wide array of tech sector jobs on the map, providing Australian students with an expanding range of potential professional pathways. One particular career pathway that has taken New South Wales by storm, is UX design, or 'user experience' design.

We'll be taking a look at Newcastle's ongoing UX design boom, providing insights into the consistently high demand for experienced and entry level UX designers alike, as well as examining just how budding designers can hit the ground running when beginning a career in this lucrative industry.

High demand (and high salaries) for Aussie UX designers

Although it's looking as though COVID-19 lockdowns are firmly a thing of the past, the impact that the pandemic has had on digital transformation trends is still very much present in Australia today. UX design continues to be a highly in-demand skill in Australia, with more and more businesses advertising UX and software development positions, or even seeking dedicated UX and UI (or 'user interface') design agencies to handle large-scale development projects.

But why exactly is UX design continuing to be so in-demand even after the pandemic? Well, the way that we interact with businesses has altered significantly since COVID-19 lockdowns. Australian eCommerce trends have yet to dip back down to where they were before our first lockdown back in 2020. In fact, it's likely that we'll never return to those figures again, as the pandemic also inspired an entire generation of older Australians to jump online, some even doing so for the first time ever.

With consumer behaviours changing to adapt to digital offerings like business apps, eCommerce websites, and even students continuing to undertake online courses, investing in the development and maintenance of these digital platforms has naturally become a foremost concern for Australian businesses in a wealth of industries, which is exactly why UX designers are also amongst the most highly remunerated tech professionals in Australia today.



The high salaries available to UX designers is just one of the many reasons why this discipline is also considered to be a 'future proof' career pathway. As long as people are using apps and accessing the web, there will always be UX work to do, and businesses will always be willing to offer generous salary packages for capable UX designers.

Newcastle's investments into UX design

Contrary to popular belief, you don't necessarily need to relocate to Melbourne in order to start a career in tech, just like you don't need to move to Silicon Valley to work for Facebook.



Although Melbourne may be the technological capital of Australia, many tech businesses and entrepreneurs alike are taking advantage of regional cities and suburbs on the outskirts of larger cities like Melbourne, Sydney, and even Brisbane, making their mark in the cybersphere rather than letting themselves be limited by their locations.



After all, the accessibility of the web and boundless potential of digital technologies has consistently made tech one of the most friendly fields for entrepreneurs with a vision.

So how exactly has the city of Newcastle been investing in Australia's UX design boom? Newcastle is home to its own bustling tech scene, with a healthy ecosystem of digital design and development agencies calling the city its own.



Alongside this thriving local economy, universities and tertiary institutions across the region have been establishing their own educational facilities like the University of Newcastle's STEMM Precinct. These facilities provide resources that are specifically for developing and facilitating a range of tech courses, including digital design courses.

Alongside developing specialised UX courses, many tertiary institutions in and around Newcastle have also been hard at work expanding on their full range of technology courses, introducing new majors for undergraduate courses and modern postgraduate offerings in disciplines like technology management, cyber governance, and UX and UI design.

It's incredible to think that only two years ago, many of the courses available to tech-oriented Australian students now simply just didn't exist. But the great popularity of these courses as well as the influx of Australian tech companies trading on both the ASX and even on foreign stock exchanges, all point to tech undoubtedly being a sector with unprecedented high growth potential. Newcastle is just one of a handful of other Australian cities seeking to enter the burgeoning global tech scene on the ground floor.

Next steps for budding UX designers?

With local economies and tertiary institutions adapting to reflect the growing demand for UX designers, there has truly never been a better time for Aussie students to kickstart their careers in tech. We urge Aussie students to take full advantage of the tech courses that are available to them. Securing yourself a stellar education is foundational for commencing a career in UX design and other highly in-demand tech disciplines.

On top of securing education and qualifications, tech students are encouraged to seek out professional advancement opportunities, whether these be vacant positions with dedicated UX agencies, in corporate IT departments, or even just freelance opportunities that can help you flesh out your professional portfolio.

