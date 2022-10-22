One of the fears held by leading thoroughbred breeders and farmers in the Upper Hunter was the risk the Dartbrook underground coal mine near Aberdeen would be converted to open cut coal production.
When current owners of the Dartbrook mine, Australian Pacific Coal, sought planning approval to reopen and extend the life of the mine Hunter Thoroughbred Breeders Association (HTBA) president Cameron Collins told a planning commission hearing at that time it was a trojan horse project to allow for the future development of open cut mining on the site.
But today that fear of an open cut development has been firmly quashed by the NSW government with an announcement open cut extraction will be prohibited at the Dartbrook mine site.
Speaking on the amendment to a state planning policy (SEPP) NSW Racing Minister Kevin Andrews said the proposed to change to the SEPP will start next week.
"We want to protect the Upper Hunter thoroughbred breeding industry - it is world renowned and it needs certainty to continue to grow and prosper," he said.
"Prohibiting open cut mining on the Dartbrook site will achieve that protection for the thoroughbred industry, an industry that is vital for the Upper Hunter but also NSW and the country's entire racing industry."
On hand fo the good news was Dr Collins who said the HTBA had been advocating for a legal certainty that Dartbook could not become an open cut operation since last year's Upper Hunter by-election.
"We welcome the agreement to legally rule out open cut mining at the site," he said.
He thanked local member Dave Layzell for his support in achieving this outcome for the thoroughbred industry.
The announcement was made at Yarraman Park stud, one of the closest major studs to the Dartbrook mine site. The stud owned by the Mitchell family has strongly opposed the re-opening of Dartbrook mine and the extension to its mine life.
Arthur Mitchell welcomed the decision to prohibit open cut coal extraction saying uncertainty over coal mining in the Upper Hunter had seen two leading international thoroughbred studs, including the USA Kentucky based Spendthrift, opt to set up their Australian operations in Victoria.
"They said the issues with coal mining in the region was a reason for not coming to the Upper Hunter," Mr Mitchell said.
"Hopefully with this announcement today existing studs as well as other investors will see a more certain future for the Upper Hunter's thoroughbred industry."
Dartbrook mine has been in care and maintenance since it former owners Anglo American closed the operation in 2006.
Ango sold the mine to Australian Pacific Coal (AQC) in 2016 and two years later AQC lodged a development application to reopen the mine and use bord and pillar methods to extract six million tonnes of coal a year until 2027.
Since 2019 the reopening has been delayed by court challenges and planning commission requirements. It is now expected the mine may begin underground operations next year.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.