The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Police advise the public it is illegal to fly drones over emergency operations including flood affected areas

Updated October 23 2022 - 6:53am, first published 6:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW Police is reminding the public, including the media, not to fly drones in the vicinity of flood-affected areas or over other emergency operations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.