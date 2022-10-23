NSW Police is reminding the public, including the media, not to fly drones in the vicinity of flood-affected areas or over other emergency operations.
The current emergency situation is already dangerous for people, property and the environment, and police are reminding drone users that flying near an emergency can increase that danger.
Flying a drone in these areas is a major safety risk to response teams both in the air and on the ground.
While it may be tempting to put the drone up to take footage for news or your information, doing so could break the drone safety rules and impact on operations and/or rescue efforts.
If you fly - emergency services can't. You might be putting someone's life on the line.
The Civil Aviation Safety Authority has extensive information about the use of drones and associated rules and regulations on their website: https://www.casa.gov.au/drones
Anyone found to be operating a drone in a way that is hazardous to other aircraft, can face a penalty of up to two years in prison and/or a fine up to $26,640 for an individual.
For the most up-to-date emergency flood information, visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au and for weather updates, visit www.bom.gov.au.
