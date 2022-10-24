Branxton Golf Club Championships over the weekend proved to be quite a spectacle with all grades very competitive on the last day.
Joshua Tracey once again won the A Grade Club Championships (his third win after winning in 2017 and 2021). Joshua's impressive stroke play was very evident on the last day, when playing the long 14 th hole, he was able to "take the short cut" through the corner despite that part of the course being quite a quagmire, leaving around 100m to the pin.
Tracey has not only won the championship three time he has also been the runner up many times. He had a titanic battle throughout the championships with Victor Matt (Champion in 1998) before prevailing by two shots after Victor briefly held the lead during the back nine.
Matt played beautifully throughout this championship, which is especially memorable as he has now joined the Vets ranks.
The 2018 and 2019 Club Champion, Cameron Johanson finished third, only 5 shots behind Joshua, after an incredible par 70 in the final round, on a day where low scores were very rare.
Local Veteran, and occasional green keeper, David Kinch won B Grade in another tight battle by 4 shots from the eventual Junior Champion Riley Maytom.
This is Kinch's first major win so he was rather chuffed to win after 4 very impressive rounds in the competitive B grade field.
Victor's son Luke Matt won C Grade by an impressive 6 shots, after setting up a sizeable lead on Saturday with his 88 off the stick giving him a 14- shot buffer leading into the last round.
Kinch also won the Veteran's Championship whilst Rod Wilton won the Mug of Mugs.
All the results will be available on the club's website. We must thank and congratulate Club Captain Steve Ross for organizing these championships, especially with the challenging weather over the weekend.
All wet areas were roped off, GUR areas clearly sign posted and all results available soon after the event. Having done all this, Steve still managed to win the stableford event on Sunday-well done Steve.
On Saturday, Mick Tracey (36 pts) won the A Grade Stableford, Riley Maytom (39 pts) B Grade and Luke Matt (38 pts) easily won C Grade. On Sunday (37 pts) won A Grade on a countback from Cameron Johanson; Steve Ross (36 pts) B Grade and Gary Walsh (32 pts) C Grade.
The shot of the weekend belonged to Ben Bridge on the last on Saturday, which only finished 51 cms from the pin-and earned him an $80 voucher. He actually had 3 NTPins over the weekend - a quite an impressive effort.
