Joshua Tracey once again won the A Grade Branxton Club Championships his third win after winning in 2017 and 2021

Updated October 24 2022 - 10:51pm, first published 10:47pm
Joshua and Mick Tracey. Picture supplied.

Branxton Golf Club Championships over the weekend proved to be quite a spectacle with all grades very competitive on the last day.

