When asked if her students try to push the boundaries, this freshly minted high school teacher laughs saying: 'I can generally see if they aren't doing their school work'.
A great response from a legally blind Brodie Smith who is loving her career at Singleton's Australian Christian College.
To mark World Teacher's Day on Friday the ACC school community will celebrate their teachers including Brodie who began her career at the start of 2022.
And the recognition is a two way street for this young lady because she said for the first time she is now employed in a highly supportive workplace.
"Given my disability I have to say ACC is the first workplace I have been in that supports me and asks me is there anything we can do to assist you doing your job. That is so important to me but it should take place at very workplace," she said.
"The staff have been great and I carpool from my home in East Maitland each day to work which is also wonderful."
As to the mischievous students Brodie has encountered none as yet and although she is classified as legally blind she does retain her central vision what is missing is her peripheral vision.
"So unless they sneak behind me like any other teacher really I can see what's happening," she said.
"One thing is always seem to do though is kick the rubbish bin which amuses the students."
Brodie attained a Bachelor of Secondary Education from the UON and has been teaching Year 7-10 HSIE subjects.
She first meet the ACC community while she was enduring hotel quarantine after competing at last year's Tokyo Paralympics in Goalball as member of the Australian women's national team, the Aussie Belles.
"I was going stir crazy in quarantine so it was great to chat to the school via zoom," she said.
"And I guess you could say that chat eventually led to me applying to work in Singleton."
Brodie hopes to compete with the Aussie Belles in Paris 2024 and continue her teaching career at ACC.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
