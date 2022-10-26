Time to bring out bulky waste

Households across the Singleton are being encouraged to schedule in their spring clean out, with Council's annual bulk waste collection locked in from October 31 for a period of four weeks.
Bulk waste collection service offers residents who receive a domestic waste and recycling service a one-off opportunity to dispose of bulkier waste items free of charge, simply by placing them on the kerbside for collection.
The four-week collection schedule is:
Justin Fitzpatrick-Barr, Council's Director Infrastructure and Planning Services said eligible residents could place up to two cubic metres of domestic waste on the kerbside the weekend before their collection week. Items placed out earlier will be considered illegal dumping and may attract a fine.
"Don't forget when you're doing your clear out that your trash could be someone else's treasure, so we're encouraging everyone to use sites like Facebook marketplace, Gumtree, and eBay to sell things like furniture, bikes, kids toys and decor items and reduce your bulk waste pile," he said.
Each property will be serviced by the bulk waste collection once.
Acceptable bulk waste items include general household waste, fully dismantled swing sets and trampolines, scrap metal, rolled floor coverings up to 1.5m in length, and furniture.
Items that will not be accepted include mattresses, fridges and freezers, air conditioners, e-waste, green waste, hazardous solids, liquids and batteries, commercial builders' rubble and bricks, tyres, mirrors, glass tabletops, window panes and sliding glass doors.
Waste must be separated into piles of general waste and scrap metal for collection so that items can be recycled and disposed of sustainably.
For information, including the full list of acceptable and unacceptable items and bulk waste terms, please visit Council's website at singleton.nsw.gov.au/bulkwastecollection.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.