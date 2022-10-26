The Singleton Argus
Spring cleaning boosted by annual bulk waste collection in Singleton

October 26 2022 - 3:00pm
Time to bring out bulky waste

Households across the Singleton are being encouraged to schedule in their spring clean out, with Council's annual bulk waste collection locked in from October 31 for a period of four weeks.

