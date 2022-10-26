One of the fears held by leading thoroughbred breeders and farmers in the Upper Hunter was the risk the Dartbrook underground coal mine near Aberdeen would be converted to open cut coal production.
When current owners of Dartbrook mine, Australian Pacific Coal, sought planning approval to reopen and extend the life of the mine Hunter Thoroughbred Breeders Association (HTBA) president Cameron Collins told a planning commission hearing it was a 'trojan horse' project to allow for the future development of open cut mining on the site.
But that fear of an open cut mining has now been quashed by the NSW government with an announcement open cut extraction will be prohibited at the Dartbrook mine site.
This decision has come at a time of record coal prices and the recent approval of the expansion of the nearby Mount Pleasant mine.
Speaking on the amendment to a state planning policy (SEPP) NSW Racing Minister Kevin Andrews said the proposed change to the SEPP will start this week.
"We want to protect the Upper Hunter thoroughbred breeding industry - it is world renowned and it needs certainty to continue to grow and prosper," he said.
"Prohibiting open cut mining on the Dartbrook site will achieve that protection for the thoroughbred industry, an industry that is vital for the Upper Hunter but also NSW and the country's entire racing industry."
On hand for the good news was Dr Collins who said the HTBA had been advocating for legal certainty that Dartbook could not become an open cut operation since last year's Upper Hunter by-election.
"We welcome the agreement to legally rule out open cut mining at the site," he said.
He thanked local member Dave Layzell for his support in achieving this outcome for the thoroughbred industry.
The announcement was made at Yarraman Park stud, one of the closest major studs to the Dartbrook mine site.
The stud owned by the Mitchell family has strongly opposed the re-opening of Dartbrook mine and the extension to its mine life.
Arthur Mitchell welcomed the decision to prohibit open cut coal extraction saying uncertainty over coal mining in the Upper Hunter had seen two leading international thoroughbred studs, including the USA Kentucky based Spendthrift, opt to set up their Australian operations in Victoria.
"They said the issues with coal mining in the region was a reason for not coming to the Upper Hunter," Mr Mitchell said.
"Hopefully with this announcement existing studs as well as other investors will see a more certain future for the Upper Hunter's thoroughbred industry."
Also pleased to see the prohibition of open cut mining at Dartbrook was Friends of the Upper Hunter spokesperson Kirsty O'Connell.
Ms O'Connell, who stood as an independent candidate in last year's Upper Hunter by-election, said the community did not want Dartbrook to reopen and were fearful such a move would see it convert to open cut operations.
"The IPC received more than 1400 community objections to the plans to reopen this mine - which shows you we don't want this mine in our community," she said.
"So we are very happy the government has decided to prohibit open cut on the site and we want to thank the HTBA for their work since the by-election to achieve this outcome.
"Our community wants a clean, green future and we want to protect our water sources which ultimately protect the Hunter River downstream so this outcome is a win when wins are hard to come by against mining expansion in this region."
Dartbrook mine has been in care and maintenance since it former owners mining giant Anglo American closed the operation in 2006.
Ango American sold the mine to Australian Pacific Coal (AQC) in 2016 and two years later AQC lodged a development application to reopen the mine and use bord and pillar methods to extract six million tonnes of coal a year until 2027.
Although the mine gained approval to reopen through the Independent Planning Commission since 2019 the reopening has been delayed by court challenges and planning commission requirements.
It is now expected the mine may begin underground operations next year using longwall underground extraction methods.
Ms O'Connell said given the years the mine has been in care and maintenance it was expected to require a great deal of work to be undertaken before mining restarted.
'The washery for one needs some major work - so it will be interesting to see what happens now given the fact the owners can no longer opt to use open cut methods," she said.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
