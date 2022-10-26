The ongoing flood threat has forced the postponement of next weekend's Singleton Tidy Towns celebrations.
Earlier this year at the NSW finals of the Keep Australia Sustainable Communities Awards Singleton was awarded NSW State Sustainable Tidy Town Winner 2021.
Keep Australia Beautiful NSW and Singleton Tidy Towns Committee were planning to host the 2022 Sustainable Communities Tidy Towns Awards Weekend on November 4-6 to reward and recognise the achievements of the awards program participants.
But given the weather forecast with further rainfall likely next week and therefore the threat of flooding not only locally but across the state Singleton Tidy Towns Committee took the difficult decision to postpone the celebration until to March 3-5, 2023.
"It was a very difficult decision to make as we have been working on event for many months," said Singleton Tidy Towns Committee, chairperson, Lyn MacBain.
"All last weekend given the rain and the issuing of flood advice and alerts across the state we decided for the safety of everyone we had to postpone the event," she said.
"Emergency services keep advising us to stay home and be prepared so that's what we are going to do. The last thing we want is to cancel the event the day before or see people caught in a local flood.
"Singleton will now reset to receive their visitors in March sadly, the Jacaranda's which are a showpiece of our district will not be in flower but nevertheless there will be ample to showcase the diversity and spirit of our community."
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.