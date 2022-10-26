Singleton's rugby league family gathered at the Civic Centre for their presentation night.
After two disrupted seasons due to COVID there was much to celebrate including the club's 75th milestone.
Special guest was former Knights and Australian international and Queensland State of Origin representative Robbie O'Davis.
Awards were for sporting achievements and sportsmanship, plus recognition for those whose dedication to the Singleton Rugby League Club make everything work at Pirtek Park throughout the playing season.
And with thoughts turning to 2023 and work commencing on the upgrade to Pirtek's facilities the club will be busy in the off-season.
